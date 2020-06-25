Dorothy Ann Layton
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Layton

Dorothy Ann Layton, 80, of Brunswick, Ga., entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at her residence with her family by her side.

Dorothy was born April 17, 1940, in Blackshear, Ga., the daughter of the late Ephraim Steedley and the late Lucille Sweat Steedley. She was also preceded in death by her late husband, Jack Marvin Layton Sr.; a son, Jack Marvin Layton Jr.; one brother, J.W. Steedley; and three sisters, Hazel Anderson, Jean Mossefin and Susie Barber.

Dorothy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a seamstress with Brunswick Manufacturing and later became a full-time homemaker, a job that she took great pride in. She placed a high priority in taking care of her family. She also loved to cook and tend to her flowers. Dorothy enjoyed sewing also. She will be missed by all her loved ones. She also was a devoted Christian and a member of Bay Harbour Church of God.

Left to cherish Dorothy's memories are a son, David Gregory Layton (Nancy) of Brunswick, Ga.; a sister, Linda Ball of Brunswick, Ga.; one brother, Donald Steedley (Ann) of Waycross, Ga.; a daughter-in-law, Julie Ann Layton. Also surviving are seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends between 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Bay Harbour Church of God with Dr. John P. Harris officiating. The burial will follow the service in Palmetto Cemetery. We are requesting that all in attendance please observe the state's social distancing regulations.

Serving as active pallbearers are Andrew Layton, James Steedley, Jim Steedley, Richard Rentz, Walter Nichols Jr. and William Hill.

Honorary pallbearers are Lemon Ball, Hospice of the Golden Isles staff, Danny Posey, Rickey Harris, John Harris, Lynn Pasceur and Judy Gray.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for memorial contributions made in Dorothy's memory to Hospice of the Golden Isles.

Edo Miller and Sons is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, June 25, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bay Harbour Church of God
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved