Dorothy Layton
Dorothy Ann Layton, 80, of Brunswick, Ga., entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at her residence with her family by her side.
Dorothy was born April 17, 1940, in Blackshear, Ga., the daughter of the late Ephraim Steedley and the late Lucille Sweat Steedley. She was also preceded in death by her late husband, Jack Marvin Layton Sr.; a son, Jack Marvin Layton Jr.; one brother, J.W. Steedley; and three sisters, Hazel Anderson, Jean Mossefin and Susie Barber.
Dorothy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a seamstress with Brunswick Manufacturing and later became a full-time homemaker, a job that she took great pride in. She placed a high priority in taking care of her family. She also loved to cook and tend to her flowers. Dorothy enjoyed sewing also. She will be missed by all her loved ones. She also was a devoted Christian and a member of Bay Harbour Church of God.
Left to cherish Dorothy's memories are a son, David Gregory Layton (Nancy) of Brunswick, Ga.; a sister, Linda Ball of Brunswick, Ga.; one brother, Donald Steedley (Ann) of Waycross, Ga.; a daughter-in-law, Julie Ann Layton. Also surviving are seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends between 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Bay Harbour Church of God with Dr. John P. Harris officiating. The burial will follow the service in Palmetto Cemetery. We are requesting that all in attendance please observe the state's social distancing regulations.
Serving as active pallbearers are Andrew Layton, James Steedley, Jim Steedley, Richard Rentz, Walter Nichols Jr. and William Hill.
Honorary pallbearers are Lemon Ball, Hospice of the Golden Isles staff, Danny Posey, Rickey Harris, John Harris, Lynn Pasceur and Judy Gray.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for memorial contributions made in Dorothy's memory to Hospice of the Golden Isles.
Edo Miller and Sons is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, June 25, 2020
