Dorothy Ann Steedley Layton
Dorothy Layton

Dorothy Ann Steedley Layton, 80, of Brunswick, died Sunday at her residence while under the care of Hospice of the Golden Isles.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., in Brunswick.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Bay Harbour Church of God, with Dr. John Harris officiating. Interment will follow in Palmetto Cemetery.

The family requests memorial contributions to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, June 23, 2020

