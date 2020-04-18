|
|
Dorothy Shelton
Dorothy Christine Shelton died April 13, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Savannah.
A private graveside service will be held Monday in Greenwood Cemetery.
She is survived by her children, Delphyne (Eric) Dorsey, Alden (Annette) Manley, Jerome Bragg, Spencer (Christine) Manley, Stan (Nicole) Shelton and Jamerson (Kasi) Shelton; siblings, Jacob (Ernestine) Manley, George (Sevilla) Manley, Warren (Sharon) Manley, Jerry Manley, Robert (Carolyn) Manley, Joseph Manley, Clara (Willie) Lundy and Vernell Manley; and several grandchildren.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, April 18, 2020
