Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
Dorothy Christine Shelton

Dorothy Christine Shelton Obituary
Dorothy Shelton

Dorothy Christine Shelton died April 13, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Savannah.

A private graveside service will be held Monday in Greenwood Cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Delphyne (Eric) Dorsey, Alden (Annette) Manley, Jerome Bragg, Spencer (Christine) Manley, Stan (Nicole) Shelton and Jamerson (Kasi) Shelton; siblings, Jacob (Ernestine) Manley, George (Sevilla) Manley, Warren (Sharon) Manley, Jerry Manley, Robert (Carolyn) Manley, Joseph Manley, Clara (Willie) Lundy and Vernell Manley; and several grandchildren.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, April 18, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 18, 2020
