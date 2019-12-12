|
Dorothy Bright
Dorothy Frank Bright, 99, of Brunswick, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at the home of her daughters, Barbara Pilgrim and Susie Hamm.
A service to celebrate Mrs. Bright's life, will be held at 11 a.m Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Chapman Funeral Chapel, with the Rev. Bert Cramer officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Dorothy Frank was born Feb. 10, 1920, in Decatur, Ga., to Vernon R. and Margaret Shuford Frank. She had lived in Brunswick for the past 76 years, and was a member of Altama Presbyterian Church. Over the past 99 years, Dorothy had been a member of many local bridge clubs, the Diamond Bar D Saddle Club, 2-Way Sport Fishing Club and several other groups and clubs. Dorothy enjoyed playing bridge, and loved to dance, dancing with her husband in all 50 states.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her first husband, James Jones; her second husband, Johnny L. "Buddy" Bright; and a daughter, Peggy Kent.
She is survived by her children, Donna Branch (Dustin) and Chip Bright (Betty), all of Brunswick, Barbara Pilgrim and Susie Hamm, both of St. Simons Island; a son-in-law, Morris Kent, of St. Simons Island; a brother, Vernon Frank (Newton) of North Carolina; 16 grandchildren; 40-plus great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions are requested to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 12, 2019