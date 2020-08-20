Dorothy Jordan
Dorothy Gail Riggins Jordan, 74 of St. Simons Island, passed away early Wednesday morning, Aug. 12, 2020, following an extended illness.
Born on June 3, 1946, in Waycross, Ga., she was reared in Pierce County but had been a longtime resident of St. Simons Island. Mrs. Jordan was retired from Georgia Pacific where she had worked in wood procurement. She was a longtime cat lover, loved the beach, watching/attending tennis matches, putting jigsaw puzzles together, reading and traveling. Mrs. Jordan was a member of Patterson Baptist Church.
She was a daughter of the late Robert Truman and Dorothy Alien Dixon Riggins. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Harvey Jordan.
Survivors include her sister and brother-in-law, Sandra and Jimmy Mock of Jefferson, Ga.; stepdaughter, Kathryn Elizabeth Jordan of Brunswick; stepson, William Edward ?Eddy? (Stephanie) Jordan of Norfolk, Va.; step-grandchildren Lillian Matherly, Madisen Matherly, Grace Matherly and Lydia Jordan; step-great-grandchild Liam Cryer; nieces and nephews, Holly M. Courchaine and Chris and Ivy Mock; great-nieces and great-nephews, Summerlin Courchaine, Bracey Courchaine, Langley Courchaine, Riggs Mock and Adeline Mock; special friends, Kay Gonsalves of St. Simons Island and Lisa King of Fernandina Beach, Fla.; and several other relatives and friends.
A graveside service for Mrs. Jordan will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Patterson Cemetery.
Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com
Pearson-Dial Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 20, 2020