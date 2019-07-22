Home

Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Pkwy
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 264-2444
Dorothy Harvey


1934 - 2019
Dorothy Harvey Obituary
Dorothy Harvey

Dorothy Thornton Harvey, 85, passed away July 19, 2019 at Magnolia Manor on St. Simons Island, Ga.

Born May 9, 1934 in Elberton, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Louise Flint Harvey. She is also preceded in death by her husband H.T. "Buddy" Harvey Jr.

A celebration of Mrs. Harvey's Life will be held at a later.

Survivors include her daughter, Dodie Mitchell (David); brother-in-law, Ralph Haugen; niece and nephew, Cheryl Brack (Terry) and Mike Haugen (Amy); two grandchildren, Christie Richardson (David) and Kevin Mitchell; great-grandchild, Cardin Richardson; several great-nieces and great-nephews.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia.

Chapman Funeral Chapel and Crematory of Brunswick is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, July 23, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on July 22, 2019
