Dorothy "Dotta" Jackson Page, 93, of Brunswick, departed this life Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at her residence, with her family by her side.
A graveside funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Palmetto Cemetery, with the Rev. Jim Crandall officiating.
A private family visitation will be held at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
Born May 10, 1927, in Brunswick, Ga., to the late Joseph and Hettie Jackson, she was a graduate of the Glynn Academy Class of 1946. A lifelong resident of Glynn County, she was a homemaker, worked at Merle Norman and was also a pollster for the Glynn County Board of Elections. Mrs. Page had been a member of Blythe Island Baptist Church since 1949, where she was a Sunday School class teacher as well as a GA leader. She was an avid artist, well-known in the community for her country cooking skills and she especially enjoyed spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James Buford Page Sr.; a sister; and four brothers.
Survivors include her son, Jim Page and wife, Tammy; a daughter, Lucy Wiggins and husband, Johnnie, all of Brunswick; three grandchildren, Trina Garner and husband, Mark, Jay Page and Jennifer Newman and husband, Matthew; two great-grandchildren, Heather and Matthew Garner; two sisters, Thelma Jones and husband, Bo, and Betty Smith; a sister-in-law, Pat Jackson, all of Brunswick; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles.
The Brunswick News, August 21, 2020