Douglas Leo Perritt Obituary
Douglas Perritt

Douglas Leo Perritt, 75, of Brunswick, passed away on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Hospice Satilla in Waycross, Ga.

Douglas was born on Jan. 14, 1944, in Conway, S.C., to Harrvis Day Perritt and Edna Faye Hammond Perritt.

In addition to his parents, Douglas is preceded in death by his wife of 20 years, Patricia Cody Perritt; a daughter, Wendy Perritt; and a brother, Billy Perritt.

He is survived by a daughter, Cynthia Grey (Shawn); a son, Christopher Perritt; a stepson, Shawn Johnson (Erin); his sister, Joyce McKenzie (E.L.); grandchildren, Gage Perritt, Nicholas Perritt, Ashley Chestnut (Devin), Randall Richardson (Ashley), Jeffrey Richardson, Travis Seagraves (Erin), Whitney Turner (Ducky), Eric Johnson (Kristin), TJ Johnson and Angel Johnson; as well as several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

Douglas was known for his unwavering faith in the Lord, his love of Clemson football, and his love of animals, especially his trusty K-9 sidekick, Billy.

A memorial service for Douglas will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at Bible Baptist Church, in Brunswick, with Pastor Mike Landrum officiating. Douglas will later be inurned in Palmetto Cemetery.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is assisting the family during this time. Please visit Douglas' online memorial at www.edomillerandsons.com

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, November 14, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 14, 2019
