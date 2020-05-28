Douglas Mosley



Douglas Leonard Mosley, 64, of Brunswick, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at his home, in Brunswick, Ga.



Born on Oct. 26, 1955, to George and Glenda Mosley, in Vidalia, Ga., he married Vilma Escorial on June 16, 1995.



Doug was preceded in death by his father, George Mosley; and a sister, Jacqueline Mullins.



Survivors include his wife, Vilma Mosley; his mother, Glenda Mosley; a sister Hilda Gay (Tiffany Gay); a brother, Jimmy Mosley (Emily); a brother-in-law, Warren Mullins; and nieces and nephews, Shannon Mullins, DeWayne Mullins, Lucy Duncan, April Crews, Glenda Mosley and David Mosley.



Golden Isles Cremation Center and Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is honored to handle the cremation arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, May 28, 2020



