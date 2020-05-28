Douglas Leonard Mosley
1955 - 2020
Douglas Mosley

Douglas Leonard Mosley, 64, of Brunswick, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at his home, in Brunswick, Ga.

Born on Oct. 26, 1955, to George and Glenda Mosley, in Vidalia, Ga., he married Vilma Escorial on June 16, 1995.

Doug was preceded in death by his father, George Mosley; and a sister, Jacqueline Mullins.

Survivors include his wife, Vilma Mosley; his mother, Glenda Mosley; a sister Hilda Gay (Tiffany Gay); a brother, Jimmy Mosley (Emily); a brother-in-law, Warren Mullins; and nieces and nephews, Shannon Mullins, DeWayne Mullins, Lucy Duncan, April Crews, Glenda Mosley and David Mosley.

Golden Isles Cremation Center and Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is honored to handle the cremation arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, May 28, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home
4407 Us Hwy 17 N
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 265-6454
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
