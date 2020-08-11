Douglas Kronn
Douglas Michael Kronn passed away on Aug.t 6, 2020, of natural causes at the age of 61. Douglas was born on Jan. 25, 1959, in Braddock, Pa. He was a resident of Saint Simons Island.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Lois Marie Kronn; and survived by his father, Michael James Kronn. Also surviving are his daughters, Taylor Kronn Walker (Matthew Walker) and Meredith Kronn Veazey (Foster Veazey), as well as his grandson, Louis Kronn Veazey and a granddaughter, (on the way) Nora Taylor Veazey. Other survivors are his aunt, Lillian Kopar; and cousins, Mary Beth Kopar, William Kopar, Gregory Kopar and Michael Kopar; and cousins, Charles B. Jessee, Sandra Ward, Pamela Curtiss Jessee and Howard Jessee.
Doug worked his way to a very successful professional career. He received his bachelor's degree in biology from the University of Kentucky and was a proud member of the Kappa Alpha Fraternity. He followed with a Doctor of Medical Dentistry also from the University of Kentucky. After graduation, he served as a Captain/Dentist for the U.S. Army. When honorably discharged, he purchased a dental practice in Jesup, Ga., where he continued for 25 years. He was active in the Glynn County Dental Society and served on the St. Francis Xavier School Board. Also, he volunteered for multiple dental mission trips to countries such as Brazil.
Doug retired from dentistry at the age of 52 and began to pursue the hobbies he loved. One of those hobbies was fishing which led him to earn his captain's license for charter boat fishing. He was also a hunting advocate and enjoyed doing so locally as well as on various adventures across the world. Recently, he became a shareholder of Ivanhoe Plantation, in Camden County. He spent countless hours at Ivanhoe scouting and generally enjoying the outdoors. Sadly, Doug's life ended at this special place he loved. As heartbroken as they are, his family is grateful and at peace to know his life ended while he was doing what he loved and living his retirement dream.
Doug was absolutely a loyal and constant friend to many people ... always ready to poke fun at his buddies. He enjoyed a busy social life in Brunswick, St. Simons Island and Jesup. The highlight of his week was being the host for the Thursday night poker game with his friends. His friends are quick to say that he had a great sense of humor and never took life too seriously. He believed and would often say that quality of life overrides the quantity of years.
Of his many accomplishments, his proudest was the birth and success of his two daughters, Taylor and Meredith. As soon as they were able to hold a fishing pole, Doug would take them to a lake or pond. They even spent time with him in a duck blind and Taylor took a long canoe expedition in a canoe he built. His most recent love of life was the birth of his grandson, Louis, who had begun to call Doug Pappy.
Of course, Doug would want us to mention his four-legged children, Sparky, Elvis and Gracie, his beloved Chocolate Labs. What a joy they were to him and he to them.
A memorial Mass for Doug will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at St. William Catholic Church, on St. Simons Island. Immediately following, a Celebration of Life will be held at Gnat's Landing in the Redfern Village, on St. Simons Island.
Doug's family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations to St. Francis Xavier Catholic School (Brunswick) or Ducks Unlimited are preferable.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 11, 2020