Dozier Frank Hasty Jr., 87, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away peacefully on May 19, 2020.
He is survived by his daughter, Bebe Hasty Almand of St. Simons Island; his son, Frank Benton Hasty and daughter-in-law, Laura, of Roswell, Ga.; and four grandchildren, Anna Aldrich (Cam), John-John Almand, Nicole Hasty Cole (Zach) and Taylor Hasty (Heather); and several cousins.
Frank was born on Aug. 7, 1932, to Dozier Frank Sr. and Emily Beatrice Dodgen in Atlanta, Ga.
Frank joined the Marines when he was 17 years old and fought in the Korean War. He was a radar operator.
He attended Georgia Institute of Technology and went on to become a mechanical engineer. He retired in 1999 from SWFLANT at Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base, in Kingsland, Ga.
Frank enjoyed many hobbies, including model airplane design/building and flying, leather-tooling, woodworking, sailing and most of all, reading.
He won numerous first-place ribbons in races on Lake Lanier and in the Georgia Golden Isles. He will be dearly missed.
A graveside service was held on May 29, 2020, at Westview Cemetery, in Atlanta, Ga.
Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home (Dignity Memorial) handled the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, August 13, 2020