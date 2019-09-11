Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Drew Nell Mobley


1946 - 2019
Drew Nell Mobley Obituary
Drew Mobley

Drew Nell Mobley, 73, of Brunswick, passed away Sept. 2, 2019, at her residence.

A service to celebrate her life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Chapman Funeral Chapel, with Brother Tommy Whaley officiating. A private inurnment will be held at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery.

Mrs. Mobley was born June 25, 1946, in Fort Meade, Fla., to Houston and Lonnie Belle Sellers Rolling. She had lived in Brunswick for the past 25 years, and was a member of North Brunswick Wesleyan Church.

Survivors include her sons, Rudolph L. Mobley Jr. and James Mobley, both of Brunswick; a brother, Clarence Rolling of Valdosta, Ga.; grandchildren, Jessica Nicole Mobley and Brian Mobley; and a great-grandson, Jason Hall.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, September 11, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Sept. 11, 2019
