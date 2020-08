Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Dudley's life story with friends and family

Share Dudley's life story with friends and family

Dudley Sackaloo



Dudley Wellesley Sackaloo, born July 27, 1942, died Monday at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.



A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Rhema Community Church, 154 Cornerstone Drive, in Brunswick, with Pastor Ryan Green officiating.



Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, August 6, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store