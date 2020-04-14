Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Resources
More Obituaries for Durell Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Durell Hall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Durell Hall Obituary
Durell Hall

Durell Hall, of St. Simons Island, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System.

Durell was an accomplished information technology professional, excelling in various roles and companies over many years in the profession. He was a graduate of Savannah High School and the University of Georgia. He was an avid sailor and boater. His favorite pastime was the time he spent aboard his beloved sailboat, "Come Monday," sailing and racing fellow sailors in St. Simons Sound, as well as offshore. Durell was a former member of Lake Lanier Sailing Club and a member of the Golden Isles Sailing Club. Durell loved to cook and create his own original recipes. He had an article written in the Atlanta Journal & Constitution showcasing one of his signature dishes. Durell served his country in the United States Army, serving in Korea as a Hercules missile crewman during the Vietnam War.

Durell was predeceased in death by his parents, Nila and Ted Ruark; and a brother, Cecil Hall.

He is survived by his wife, Kym of St. Simons; his children, Randy Hall of Milledgeville, Chris Hall (Missy) and granddaughter, Liz of Newnan, Amanda Edwards (Nick) of Cumming and Katlynn Hall (Matt Long) of Atlanta. He is also survived by his brother, Wesley Hall (Leigh) of St. Petersburg, Fla., mother-in-law and father-in-law, Sonny and Vivian Bailey of Macon; and brother-in-law, Rusty (Aleta) of Alpharetta, as well as many cousins.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to The Multiple System Atrophy Coalition, 9935-D Rea Road, No. 212, Charlotte, NC 28277 or online at http://www.multiplesystematrophy.org/donatenow

Burial will be private with a memorial planned for a later date.

Edo Miller and Sons is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, April 14, 2020

logo

Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Durell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -