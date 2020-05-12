Dylan, your beautiful smile and sense of humor will be missed. You were one of a kind! Always my sweet little guy, your Mom's "little pickle". I will miss making you those fried porkchops, rice and tomatoes that were your favorite. ...but will think of you everytime I see a porkchop...or a GI Joe doll! How you enjoyed playing with those as a little boy with my son. Making tents, camping out, going fishing. Oh how you loved your Oreo. I am grateful for the memories. I loved you yesterday, love you today, and will love you tomorrow. Until I see you again, rest in peace my little porkchop! Your, Nae-Nae...Engla Renee Lane

Engla Carter

Friend