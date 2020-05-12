Dylan Wesley Smith
Dylan Smith

Dylan Wesley Smith, 28, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick, Ga.

Dylan was born March 30, 1992, and was a lifelong resident of Brunswick, Ga. He was a graduate of Brunswick High School, and he was in the landscaping business He also attended Golden Isles Church of God. Dylan was quite the outdoorsman. He loved to fish, hunt and go camping. He enjoyed target practice and shooting his bow and arrow. He also enjoyed riding his four-wheeler, skateboarding and swimming. Dylan loved to eat.

Dylan was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Wesley Smith III; and his paternal grandfather, Donald Wesley Smith Sr.

He is survived by his mother, Lisa Smith, and his father, Donald Smith Jr., both of Brunswick, Ga.; his fianc e, Kelsey Stump, and their son Colson Dylan Smith; two half-brothers, Walter and Wesley Smith; a half-sister, Julia Elizabeth Smith; one niece, Olivia Bunting; nephew, Lennon Bunting; maternal grandmother and her husband, June Brazell and Earl "Poppy Earl" Brazell; maternal grandfather, Sonny "Poppy" Anderson; paternal grandmother, Sarah Ruth Smith; two uncles, David Anderson (Tamby) and Steven Padgett; four aunts, Karen Pearson (Jeff), Andrea Brazell, Melanie Scott and Kim Smith; and a special aunt, Nae-Nae. Several cousins and a multitude of friends also survive.

A memorial service is to be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Cowboy Church, in Darien, Ga., with the Rev. Bill Brown officiating.

In lieu of customary remembrances, contributions may be made in Colson Dylan Smith's honor, to Cowboy Church, in Darien, Ga. A trust will be set up for Colson's college education.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium, www.edomillerandsons.com, in Brunswick, Ga.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, May 12, 2020

Service
Cowboy Church
May 7, 2020
Dylan, your beautiful smile and sense of humor will be missed. You were one of a kind! Always my sweet little guy, your Mom's "little pickle". I will miss making you those fried porkchops, rice and tomatoes that were your favorite. ...but will think of you everytime I see a porkchop...or a GI Joe doll! How you enjoyed playing with those as a little boy with my son. Making tents, camping out, going fishing. Oh how you loved your Oreo. I am grateful for the memories. I loved you yesterday, love you today, and will love you tomorrow. Until I see you again, rest in peace my little porkchop! Your, Nae-Nae...Engla Renee Lane
Engla Carter
Friend
