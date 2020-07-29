Earl Wilson
Earl "Teddy" Theodore Wilson was born Jan. 4, 1972 to Earl "Toby" Wilson and Marilyn A. Wilson in Brunswick, Ga. He departed this life on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at his residence. Earl graduated from Glynn Academy in 1990. After graduation, he attended Georgia Southern University, where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in business and finance. He worked at Georgia Pacific as an Assistant Operator III. He also enjoyed his work as a role player at FLETC. Earl became a member of First Bryant Baptist Church at an early age and was a dedicated member.
Earl was preceded in death by his father, Earl "Toby" Wilson; and his sister, Carolyn Wilson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Kenya Frazier Wilson of Brunswick, Ga.; sons, Keenan T. Wilson and Kalin M. Wilson, both of Brunswick, Ga.; mother, Marilyn A. Wilson of Brunswick, Ga.; sister, Regina Ashley-Hickson (Anthony) of Jacksonville, Fla.; mother-in-law, Sheila F. Frazier of Brunswick, Ga.; father-in-law, Jimmie Jackson (Janice) of Dublin, Ga.; brother-in-law, Alton O. Brown (Anthony) of London, England; sister-in-law, Erica Jackson of Dublin, Ga.; sister-in-law, Monica Beard (Nicholas) of Titusville, Fla.; brother-in-law, Jimmie Jay Jackson of Atlanta, Ga.; aunt, Charlene Ashley of Jacksonville, Fla.; niece, Shannon Ashley Hickson of Jacksonville, Fla.; five godchildren; and a host of cousins and close friends.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Brunswick Memorial Park, with Pastor Mark Baker and Pastor Tyrone Timmons officiating.
The Brunswick News, July 29, 2020