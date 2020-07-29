1/1
Earl Theodore "Teddy" Wilson
1972 - 2020
Earl Wilson

Earl "Teddy" Theodore Wilson was born Jan. 4, 1972 to Earl "Toby" Wilson and Marilyn A. Wilson in Brunswick, Ga. He departed this life on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at his residence. Earl graduated from Glynn Academy in 1990. After graduation, he attended Georgia Southern University, where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in business and finance. He worked at Georgia Pacific as an Assistant Operator III. He also enjoyed his work as a role player at FLETC. Earl became a member of First Bryant Baptist Church at an early age and was a dedicated member.

Earl was preceded in death by his father, Earl "Toby" Wilson; and his sister, Carolyn Wilson.

He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Kenya Frazier Wilson of Brunswick, Ga.; sons, Keenan T. Wilson and Kalin M. Wilson, both of Brunswick, Ga.; mother, Marilyn A. Wilson of Brunswick, Ga.; sister, Regina Ashley-Hickson (Anthony) of Jacksonville, Fla.; mother-in-law, Sheila F. Frazier of Brunswick, Ga.; father-in-law, Jimmie Jackson (Janice) of Dublin, Ga.; brother-in-law, Alton O. Brown (Anthony) of London, England; sister-in-law, Erica Jackson of Dublin, Ga.; sister-in-law, Monica Beard (Nicholas) of Titusville, Fla.; brother-in-law, Jimmie Jay Jackson of Atlanta, Ga.; aunt, Charlene Ashley of Jacksonville, Fla.; niece, Shannon Ashley Hickson of Jacksonville, Fla.; five godchildren; and a host of cousins and close friends.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Brunswick Memorial Park, with Pastor Mark Baker and Pastor Tyrone Timmons officiating.

Please share your memories of Earl in his online guestbook at www.brunswickmemorialpark.com

Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Earl. T. Wilson.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, July 29, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home
4407 Us Hwy 17 N
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 265-6454
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
July 30, 2020
Earl was such a joy to work with and he will be missed by me and all of the role players who were lucky enough to get to work with him. Although I can't claim to have known him outside of work, I did get to know how special he was. I will remember Earl for his quiet strenght, intelligence and humor but especially for the sense of true kindness and peace I felt when I was with him.
My heartfelt condolances to Earl's family for your loss. May God bless you with the knowledge that all is well with Earl until you meet again.
Peace be with you,
Jenny
Jennifer Berry
Coworker
July 29, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Brenda Green
July 29, 2020
Gone Too Soon rest in peace
Tiffany baggs
Classmate
July 29, 2020
I attended school with Earl he was always wearing that big smile. It saddens me to find out that Earls was work is finish on this side now he take his rest, my a sincere prayers and condolences are with his family hold on to your faith and know to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord Blessings to you all
Lillian Best Peacock
Classmate
