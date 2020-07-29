Earl was such a joy to work with and he will be missed by me and all of the role players who were lucky enough to get to work with him. Although I can't claim to have known him outside of work, I did get to know how special he was. I will remember Earl for his quiet strenght, intelligence and humor but especially for the sense of true kindness and peace I felt when I was with him.

My heartfelt condolances to Earl's family for your loss. May God bless you with the knowledge that all is well with Earl until you meet again.

Peace be with you,

Jenny

Jennifer Berry

Coworker