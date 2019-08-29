|
|
Earnestine Flanders
Earnestine Flanders of Eulonia died Aug. 21.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Shorter Chapel A.M.E., with burial to follow in Ebenezer Cemetery. The body will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service. Viewing will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday at Darien Funeral Home.
She is survived by her daughter, Pamela (Edward) Grovener; mother, Albertha Flanders; siblings, Christine Dance, Brenda Pierce, Jane Flanders, Winfield (Pearl) Tanner and Jimmy Flanders; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and other relatives.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 29, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 29, 2019