Ebonie Scott



Ebonie Scott, of Brunswick, passed away Friday at St. Joseph's Hospital, in Savannah.



A private, invitation-only graveside service will be held Wednesday in Macedonia Cemetery, in Ludowici.



A walk-through viewing will be held from 4-6 p.m. today at Darien Funeral Home. Masks are required, and social-distancing protocols will be observed.



She is survived by her parents, Rosalind Sullivan and Gary (Freddie) Scott; siblings, LeToya Green, TaShara Scott, Joy Pollard, Gary Scott and Corey Mullen; and other relatives.



Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, August 11, 2020



