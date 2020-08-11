Ebonie Scott
Ebonie Scott, of Brunswick, passed away Friday at St. Joseph's Hospital, in Savannah.
A private, invitation-only graveside service will be held Wednesday in Macedonia Cemetery, in Ludowici.
A walk-through viewing will be held from 4-6 p.m. today at Darien Funeral Home. Masks are required, and social-distancing protocols will be observed.
She is survived by her parents, Rosalind Sullivan and Gary (Freddie) Scott; siblings, LeToya Green, TaShara Scott, Joy Pollard, Gary Scott and Corey Mullen; and other relatives.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 11, 2020
