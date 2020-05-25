Allen Edward "Ed" Carroll, 85, of Brunswick, died Saturday at Southeast Georgia Health System. Due to the current events, a funeral service will be announced at a later date.
Edo Miller and Sons is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com.
Published in The Brunswick News on May 25, 2020.