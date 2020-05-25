Ed Carroll
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ed's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allen Edward "Ed" Carroll, 85, of Brunswick, died Saturday at Southeast Georgia Health System. Due to the current events, a funeral service will be announced at a later date.

Edo Miller and Sons is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved