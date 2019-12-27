|
|
Eddie Lewis
Eddie Lewis, 64, of Hoboken, passed away Friday evening, Dec. 20, 2019, at Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville, Fla., after a brief illness.
Born in Waycross, Ga., his parent were Isaiah Hodes Lewis and Beatrice Mary Dryden Lewis. He is also preceded in death by three brothers, Ray Lewis, David Lewis and Kenny Lewis; and a sister, Janice Greene.
Eddie was a foreman for Seaboard Construction Co., a member of Mount Zion Christian Church and loved to talk about Christ and witness to people. He never met a stranger and enjoyed socializing with everyone. Eddie also enjoyed horses, riding his motorcycle, running heavy equipment, building things, drinking coffee and traveling to the mountains.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Diane Lewis of Hoboken; three sons, Wayne Lewis of Hoboken, Jesse Lewis of Savannah and David Lewis (Tia) of Hoboken; a daughter and son-in-law, Marie Hickox (Troy) of Hortense; two special children he raised, Karen Burgess and Daniel Burgess, both of Melbourne, Fla.; nine grandchildren, Dustin Lewis, Blake Lewis, Tamara Lewis, Annie Lewis, Kassie Lewis, Nevaeh Crews, Dezree Hickox, Dalton Hickox and Isaiah Lewis; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Charles Lewis (Deanna) of Blackshear and Tony Lewis (Constance) of Hoboken; a sister and brother-in-law, Faye Thrift (Gregg) of Hoboken; two sisters-in-law, Sherri Lewis of Hoboken and Linda Cottingham (Ronnie) all of Hoboken; two brothers-in-law, Barry Lee (Amy) and McCoy Lee (Becky) all of Hoboken; and also several nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Visitation will be held beginning at 6 p.m Saturday evening, Dec. 28, 2019, at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon, Dec. 29, 2019, in the chapel of Frye Funeral Home, with the Rev. Paul Rhoden officiating. Burial will follow in High Bluff Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Lewis, James Lewis, Carl Wilson, Anthony Lewis, D.J. Lee, Clay Anderson, C.L. Lewis and Keith McInvale.
The family will receive friends at the home of Diane Lewis, 537 Chicago Ave., Hoboken, GA 31542.
Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.
Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, December 27, 2019
