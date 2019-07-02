Eddie McLain



Eddie Rex McLain died on June 28 of complications from COPD in Fort Worth, Texas, surrounded by his daughters.



A memorial service will be from 6-8 p.m. July 20 at his home on Colorado City Lake.



Eddie Mac was born on Sept. 24, 1931, in Appling County, Ga. Eddie was the ninth child of Sally and Lawton McLain. He was a proud Georgian, but he loved West Texas. He moved to Brunswick, Ga., when he was five years old, and graduated from Glynn Academy in 1950. He was a proud member of the state play-off football team his senior year.



He attended college in Georgia and Florida before joining the Navy. After discharge from the Navy, he moved to Big Spring, Texas, where he worked in civil service. After retirement, Eddie moved to Colorado City Lake, Texas, where he built his home and grew amazing gardens - his Georgia Belle peach trees were especially beloved.



Eddie was predeceased by his wife, Billie McLain; and granddaughter, Christine Collins.



He is survived by his daughters, Karen and her husband Mark Collins of Fort Worth, Tracy and her husband Peter Allen of Austin and Wendy Brown of New Braunfels; grandchildren, Christopher Allen and his wife Amanda, Jessica Allen Paxtor and husband Hugo, Will Collins and wife Hannah Jane, and Cary, Andy, Jake and Amy Brown; and four great-grandsons. Eddie is also survived by his sister, Sarah Baxter of Brunswick, Ga.; mother of his daughters, Bettye McLain; and many nieces and nephews.



Special thanks to JD and Debbie Waltz, Phyllis Smith, Tim Smith and the rest of the Colorado City Lake community, who were Eddie's neighbors and dear friends for many years of his life.



In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to Big Spring Animal Shelter or American Legion of Big Spring, would be greatly appreciated.



Nalley Pickle Welch Funeral Home, Big Spring, TX 79721, 800-284-2141, is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, July 2, 2019





