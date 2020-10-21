Eddie Guess

Eddie GuessEddie Vonn Guess, 60, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away Oct. 15, 2020, as a result of COVID-19.Eddie retired from the Navy after 20 years of service, and will be missed by his wife of nine years, Debi (McGhee) Guess; two sisters, Carol (Bobby) Cooler and Becky (David) Gaskins; two children, a son, Nick (Sarah) Guess and daughter, Heather (Sarah) Kapfer; two stepsons, Michael Southard and Bryan Southard; and one stepdaughter, Khristy Riggins. He will also be missed by his nieces, Jessica and Larissa; and his nephews, Jordan and Cameron; along with a truckload of grandchildren.In respecting Eddie's final wishes, he will have a Naval burial at sea. The family will hold a memorial service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 at Southern Weddings & Country Flowers, 235 W. Orange St., Jesup, GA 31545 (912) 427-8279.Family-placed obituaryThe Brunswick News, October 21, 2020