|
|
Eddy Davis
Eddy Harrell "Ed" Davis passed away Oct. 17, 2019, at home, in hospice care, after a long battle with cancer. He leaves the love of his life, his college sweetheart and wife of 47 years, Deorenda Dye "Dee" Davis.
He is also survived by his sister, Glenda Davis Sharp; two special godsons, Preston (Lydia) and Justin (Sarah) Mayfield; goddaughter, Diane Pettit (Evan) Holden; great-goddaughter, Margot Davis Holden; sisters-in-law, Debbie Taylor and Sylvia (Cary) Sutphin; brothers-in-law, Jim (Cheri) Dye and Del (Anne) Coggins; three nieces; four nephews; and long-time friend who was like a brother, Jeff (Karen) Pettit; and daughters, Laura Pettit and Janet (Tim) Westrich.
Born in Memphis, Tenn., on Aug. 8, 1949, he attended Memphis State University. He joined the Eveready Battery Division of Union Carbide in 1973, as a customer service rep. He retired after 14 assignments in seven cities and 28 years of service. His last assignments were VP of Sales and Customer Service and lastly, he ran Energizer Global Lighting Products business.
Ed attended graduate school at the University of Oklahoma, and earned a Master of International Business from the University of Dallas. His passion in business was international. After flunking retirement at age 50, he joined a startup to launch Victorinox/Swiss Army travel gear internationally. He circled the globe extensively, and after a few years, had established distribution in over 40 countries. He retired again in 2008.
While still residing in St. Louis, Ed and Dee bought a home on St. Simons/Sea Island in 2008, relocating permanently in 2015. He was often asked what was his favorite place in the world; his quick reply was St. Simons and Sea Island.
Even though he enjoyed numerous activities, his sport was golf. Ed was an active member and board member of Sea Island Seniors and the Mens Golf Association.
They found a home at St. Simons Presbyterian. Ed was an elder, chairman of the finance committee and a trustee.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Simons Presbyterian Church (Building Fund), Hospice of the Golden Isles or .
Ed's memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25 at The Lodge with a reception to follow in the social hall of St. Simons Presbyterian Church.
"God saw him getting tired, a cure was not to be. He wrapped him in his loving arms and whispered 'Come with me.' He suffered much in silence, his spirit did not bend. He faced his pain with courage, until the very end. He tried so hard to stay with us but his fight was not in vain, God took him to his loving home and freed him from the pain." - Anonymous
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, October 19, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 21, 2019