Edith Pittman
Edith Pittman, 85, of St. Simons Island, GA. passed away Monday, September 2, 2019, at Community Hospice in Vidalia, Georgia.
Mrs. Pittman was born January 19, 1934, in Des Moines, Iowa. She was the daughter of the late Neva Bumbarger and Lester Gobell. In addition to Mrs. Pittman's parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Ras Pittman, and brother, Robert Gobell.
Survivors include a son, Michael Pittman and wife Claudia Theise, a grandson, Brian Pittman, of Atlanta, Georgia, a granddaughter Andrea Pittman, of Tacoma, Washington, and Kristin Pittman of St. Simons Island, Georgia.
Edith was a resident of Magnolia Manor where she enjoyed helping others, crafting and playing Bingo. She especially loved being with her family.
Family request in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia, 4627 US Highway 17 N, Brunswick, GA, 31525.
The family will be receiving friends at Chapman Funeral Chapel, September 14, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, September 9, 2019
