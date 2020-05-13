Edna M. Lazaro
Edna Lazaro

Edna M. Lazaro, 81, of Brunswick, died Tuesday at Southeast Georgia Health System.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Palmetto Cemetery.

Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, May 13, 2020

MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Palmetto Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home
4407 Us Hwy 17 N
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 265-6454
