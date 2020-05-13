Or Copy this URL to Share

Edna Lazaro



Edna M. Lazaro, 81, of Brunswick, died Tuesday at Southeast Georgia Health System.



A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Palmetto Cemetery.



Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, May 13, 2020



