Edna Gibson

Edna Mae Gibson, of Crescent, died July 29, 2020, at Sears Manor.



A limited graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in King Cemetery, in Carneghan.



A walk-through viewing will be held from 4-6 p.m. today at the funeral home.



She is survived by her children, Edna M. Givens, Sarah A. Armstrong, Clifford Brown, Reginald Brown and Anthony Shinard; siblings, Willie Walker and Mattie M. Walker; and other relatives.



Face coverings should be worn, and social-distancing protocols will be observed.



Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, August 7, 2020



