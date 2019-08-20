|
Edward Arbo
Edward B. Arbo, 84, died Friday, Aug. 16 at his home on St. Simons Island.
Born in Shreveport, La., his family relocated to New Orleans.
In 1955, he married his high school sweetheart.
In 1963, he was transferred to Brunswick.
His goal was to return to New Orleans, but he fell in love with the island, where he remained for the rest of his life.
After 31 years, he retired from IBM.
His passions were his family, New Orleans, baseball and the water.
He enjoyed fishing, shrimping and crabbing in Village Creek, launching his boat at the old Cusie's boat ramp.
He and Anna cruised the coast from Maryland to New Orleans in his 32-foot trawler, the Anna M. His travels included a trip to the Czech Republic to meet distant relatives.
He is preceded in death by a son, Edward Jr.; and daughter, Joanna.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Anna M. Arbo; sister, Pat (Jim) of Fairhope, Ala.; four remaining children, David (Anne) of Madisonville, La., Elaine (Tom) of Glenn Dale, Md., Donald of Savannah, Ga., and Steve of Fernandina Beach, Fla.; several nieces and nephews; 14 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at St. William Catholic Church, followed by a reception in the parish hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 20, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 20, 2019