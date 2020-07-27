Edward Canady



Mr. Edward Reeves Canady, age 78, of Woodbine passed away in the afternoon hours of July 22.



Calling hours for the Canady family will be from 10:30 am to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Coastal Camden Funeral Home in Kingsland. The burial of Mr. Canady will be held privately in the Jacksonville National Cemetery with full military honors to be rendered.



Coastal Camden Funeral Home in Kingsland. is entrusted with Mr. Canady?s arrangements.



The Brunswick News, July 27, 2020



