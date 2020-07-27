1/
Edward Canady
Edward Canady

Mr. Edward Reeves Canady, age 78, of Woodbine passed away in the afternoon hours of July 22.

Calling hours for the Canady family will be from 10:30 am to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Coastal Camden Funeral Home in Kingsland. The burial of Mr. Canady will be held privately in the Jacksonville National Cemetery with full military honors to be rendered.

Coastal Camden Funeral Home in Kingsland. is entrusted with Mr. Canady?s arrangements.

The Brunswick News, July 27, 2020

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
