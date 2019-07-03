Edward Narozniak



Edward Charles Narozniak, 97, passed away peacefully in Baton Rouge, La., on June 30, 2019, surrounded by his family.



Eddie was born Feb. 9, 1922, along with his twin sister, Esther, in Englishtown, N.J., to Michael and Bronslawa Narozniak. He was in the U.S. Army during World War II, and was stationed in Brunswick, Ga., where he met Janice Andrews. They were married Nov. 24, 1943, and remained married until her passing, in April 2010. He had his own insurance agency in Baton Rouge, La., until his retirement.



He is survived by his son, Edward C. Narozniak Jr. (Carol Ann) of Paducah, Ky.; and a daughter, Donna Zweig Eventoff (Paul) of Los Angeles, Calif.; his granddaughters, Malaika Latty (Stephen) of Los Angeles, Conley Perry (Adam) of Atlanta, Ga., and Lauren Narozniak of Los Angeles. His great-grandsons are Davis and Rivers Perry and Jacamo Latty. His nieces are Anita Reeves (Rick), Roseanne Weeden, Elaine Shulz (Fred), Joanne Iovine (Luke) and Barbara Baca (Al); and nephews, Michael Narozniak (Lisa), Frank Radosti (Susan) and Michael Smith (Maureen).



He was preceded in death by his parents and stepmother, Pauline Narozniak; his twin sister, Esther Smith; his brother, Walter Narozniak; and sister, Rita Radosti.



A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. July 5, 2019, in Palmetto Cemetery, where he is to be buried next to his beloved wife, Janice.



He will be remembered as a kind, loving and gentle man, and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, July 2, 2019





Published in The Brunswick News on July 3, 2019