Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Pkwy
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 264-2444
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Nix
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Cleveland Nix

Send Flowers
Edward Cleveland Nix Obituary
Edward Nix

Edward Cleveland Nix, 88, of Brunswick, died Tuesday at Hospice of the Golden Isles.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Chapman Funeral Chapel, with Dr. Mike Cordle officiating.

Interment, with military honors provided by the United States Air Force, will follow in Chapel Park Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, August 8, 2019

logo

Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.