Edward Nix
Edward Cleveland Nix, 88, of Brunswick, died Tuesday at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Chapman Funeral Chapel, with Dr. Mike Cordle officiating.
Interment, with military honors provided by the United States Air Force, will follow in Chapel Park Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, August 8, 2019
