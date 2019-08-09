|
|
Edward Nix
Edward Cleveland Nix, 88, of Brunswick, passed away Aug. 6, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Chapman Funeral Chapel, with Dr. Mike Cordle officiating.
Interment, with military honors provided by the United States Air Force, will follow at Chapel Park Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Mr. Nix was born June 17, 1931, in Brunswick, Ga., to Clyde Francis Nix and Ada Blanche Colvin Nix. He had lived in Brunswick all of his life, attending Glynn County Schools, and holding membership at Pine Ridge Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force serving during the Korean Conflict, and was retired from Bell South Telephone in 1983. Mr. Nix loved to fish, enjoyed the beach and the outdoors, boating and fishing, and traveling to the mountains of North Carolina, Tennessee, and North Georgia.
Mr. Nix is survived by his wife of 64 years, Anita Nix; a daughter, Sharon Lin Stone (Adam) of Brunswick; a son, Michael Wayne Nix (Donna) of Sarasota, Fla.; grandchildren, Tory Dean Nix (Cali), Charlie Nix and Natasha Nix; great-grandchildren, Logan Dean Nix, Arianna Nix and Madison Nix. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Edward Mark Nix; a brother, Clyde Francis Nix Jr.; and a sister, Juanita Nix Helmey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 9, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 9, 2019