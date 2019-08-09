Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Pkwy
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 264-2444
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Pkwy
Brunswick, GA 31525
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Pkwy
Brunswick, GA 31525
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Nix
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Cleveland Nix


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Cleveland Nix Obituary
Edward Nix

Edward Cleveland Nix, 88, of Brunswick, passed away Aug. 6, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Chapman Funeral Chapel, with Dr. Mike Cordle officiating.

Interment, with military honors provided by the United States Air Force, will follow at Chapel Park Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Mr. Nix was born June 17, 1931, in Brunswick, Ga., to Clyde Francis Nix and Ada Blanche Colvin Nix. He had lived in Brunswick all of his life, attending Glynn County Schools, and holding membership at Pine Ridge Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force serving during the Korean Conflict, and was retired from Bell South Telephone in 1983. Mr. Nix loved to fish, enjoyed the beach and the outdoors, boating and fishing, and traveling to the mountains of North Carolina, Tennessee, and North Georgia.

Mr. Nix is survived by his wife of 64 years, Anita Nix; a daughter, Sharon Lin Stone (Adam) of Brunswick; a son, Michael Wayne Nix (Donna) of Sarasota, Fla.; grandchildren, Tory Dean Nix (Cali), Charlie Nix and Natasha Nix; great-grandchildren, Logan Dean Nix, Arianna Nix and Madison Nix. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Edward Mark Nix; a brother, Clyde Francis Nix Jr.; and a sister, Juanita Nix Helmey.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, August 9, 2019

logo

Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now