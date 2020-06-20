Edward Cohran
On Saturday night, June 13, 2020, the Lord called our beloved brother, Edward Cohran, to be an angel in His army.
Ed, or "Fast Eddie," was a skilled drywall hanger for many years.
He was a kind, loving and laid-back fellow with a charming personality.
He leaves behind four children whom he loved dearly; two siblings, Herbert and Lara; a dog, Lily: and many cousins, friends and family who loved him and will miss him.
There will be a memorial service at Harry Driggers Park today at 5:00pm.
Rest in peace, our brother.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, June 19, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 20, 2020.