Edward Cohran
On Saturday night, June 13, 2020, the Lord called our beloved brother, Edward Cohran, to be an angel in His army.

Ed, or "Fast Eddie," was a skilled drywall hanger for many years.

He was a kind, loving and laid-back fellow with a charming personality.

He leaves behind four children whom he loved dearly; two siblings, Herbert and Lara; a dog, Lily: and many cousins, friends and family who loved him and will miss him.

There will be a memorial service at Harry Driggers Park today at 5:00pm.

Rest in peace, our brother.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, June 19, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 20, 2020.
