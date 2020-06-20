Edward Cohran



On Saturday night, June 13, 2020, the Lord called our beloved brother, Edward Cohran, to be an angel in His army.



Ed, or "Fast Eddie," was a skilled drywall hanger for many years.



He was a kind, loving and laid-back fellow with a charming personality.



He leaves behind four children whom he loved dearly; two siblings, Herbert and Lara; a dog, Lily: and many cousins, friends and family who loved him and will miss him.



There will be a memorial service at Harry Driggers Park today at 5:00pm.



Rest in peace, our brother.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, June 19, 2020



