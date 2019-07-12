Home

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Edward Reynolds Jr.

Edward Reynolds Jr. Obituary
Edward Reynolds, Jr.

Edward (Ed) J. Reynolds Jr. of St. Simons Island, Ga., passed away on July 9, 2019, after a brief illness. He was born and raised in Bristol, Va. Mr. Reynolds graduated from Virginia Tech with two degrees in 1951 and 1959. Following his four-year Navy service, he began a 30-year career with Armstrong World Industries. This enabled his family to reside in the wonderful locations of Hingham, Mass., and Lancaster, Pa.

Ed was a proud member of St. Simons United Methodist Church and The Sons of The Revolution (Philadelphia chapter). His hobbies included golf, tennis, sailing, antique cars and studying American history.

He is survived by his wife Nancy of 67 years; a son Edward J. Reynolds, III of Saint Simons Island and his fianc e Cindy Simpson of Saint Simons Island; a daughter Judy Merrick of Plymouth, Mass.; grandchildren Teddy and Miranda Reynolds of Henrico, Va., Matt and Jessi Merrick of Wareham, Mass., Chris and Sarah Merrick of Wyndmoor, Pa., as well as 6 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kelley Reynolds.

The family will receive friends Saturday, July, 13, 2019, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. Ed will be laid to rest in Bristol, Tenn. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the . Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home has charge of local arrangements, www.edomillerandsons.com.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, July 12, 2019

Published in The Brunswick News from July 12 to July 13, 2019
