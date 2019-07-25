|
|
Eldora Bacon
Eldora "Betty" Bacon, formerly of Jones, died Sunday in Miami, Fla.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at First African Baptist Church, in Jones, with burial to follow in the First AB Cemetery. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.
Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Friday at Darien Funeral Home.
She is survived by a son, Isreal Robinson Sr.; grandchildren, Kejuana (Stanley) Remy, Corey Nesbitt and Isreal Robinson Jr.; great-grandchildren, Jaiden and Cameryn Remy; siblings, Alice Bowens and Clara Gibson, and other relatives.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, July 25, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on July 25, 2019