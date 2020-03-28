|
Eleanor Goetz
Eleanor Thomas Goetz died at Magnolia Manor Nursing Center on March 24, 2020.
She was born on Nov. 3, 1921, in Philadelphia, Pa., to Elsie and W. George Schimminger. Eleanor married her high school sweetheart, Frederick William Goetz on March 15, 1943. They were married 67 years. She held jobs as a bookkeeper, and later in life when her children had married and left home, as a manager of the Medical Center Hospital gift shop in Chillicothe, Ohio. Eleanor loved to cross stitch and won many ribbons at the Ohio State Fair for her entries.
She is survived by her daughter, Nancy G. Harper of St. Simons Island; her son, Frederick William Goetz Jr. of Bainbridge Island, Wash.; five grandchildren, Robert Meredith Harper III of Wake Forest, N.C., Alison C. Wittorf of Atlanta, Ga., Mary Eleanor Goetz of Silver Spring, Md., Giles W. Goetz of Seattle, Wash., and Heidi I. Kohake of Cincinnati, Ohio; and eight great-grandchildren.
Following the death of her husband, Eleanor spent the last seven-plus years of her life on St. Simons Island living at Magnolia Manor Independent Living, Assisted Living and Nursing Care Center. Special recognition goes to Magnolia Manor staff in all those locations for their attention and kindness to Eleanor while she transitioned through her final stages of life. Also, special thanks to St. Simons Presbyterian Church, who provided pastoral support to the family and Eleanor, and to Hospice of the Golden Isles.
At Eleanor's request no services will be held. The family will convene at a later date to celebrate her life.
Any contributions in Eleanor's name should be sent to Magnolia Manor or Hospice of the Golden Isles.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, March 28, 2020
