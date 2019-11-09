|
Eleanor Seitz
Eleanor Williamson Seitz, 86, of Brunswick, passed away Friday at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
A graveside funeral service will be held at noon Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Williamson Family Cemetery.
Eleanor Williamson was born Oct. 25, 1933, in White Oak, Ga., to Benjamin and Gertrude Loper Williamson. She had lived most of her life in Brunswick, and was always known for taking care of others before herself.
Survivors include her children, Deborah Buffkin (Paul Garter) of St. Simons Island, Gene Walker (Susan) of Brunswick, Pamela Adkins (Doug) of Fernandina Beach, Fla., and Theresa Drury of Brunswick; grandchildren, Jubar Walker, Wendi Meece Massa, Donald Meece III, Ryan Buffkin (Brittney), Andrew Drury, Derrick Walker, Carla Chockley and Adam Raikes; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, November 9, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 9, 2019