Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Pkwy
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 264-2444
Graveside service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Williamson Family Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Seitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Williamson Seitz


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor Williamson Seitz Obituary
Eleanor Seitz

Eleanor Williamson Seitz, 86, of Brunswick, passed away Friday at Hospice of the Golden Isles.

A graveside funeral service will be held at noon Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Williamson Family Cemetery.

Eleanor Williamson was born Oct. 25, 1933, in White Oak, Ga., to Benjamin and Gertrude Loper Williamson. She had lived most of her life in Brunswick, and was always known for taking care of others before herself.

Survivors include her children, Deborah Buffkin (Paul Garter) of St. Simons Island, Gene Walker (Susan) of Brunswick, Pamela Adkins (Doug) of Fernandina Beach, Fla., and Theresa Drury of Brunswick; grandchildren, Jubar Walker, Wendi Meece Massa, Donald Meece III, Ryan Buffkin (Brittney), Andrew Drury, Derrick Walker, Carla Chockley and Adam Raikes; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, November 9, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -