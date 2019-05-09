|
Elidge Griner
Elidge Eldon Griner, CSM (Ret.) of Georgetown, Ga., passed away Tuesday, May 7 in Dothan, Ala.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Doris; daughter, Carmen Long (Wayne); son, Dywane Griner (Amy); and grandchildren, Clay Long (Brittany), Rose Long, Morgan Edwards (Mark), Ben Griner, Sam Griner (Elysia) and Emily Griner.
A member of Georgetown Baptist Church, Eldon was a devoted family man who spent his life serving his country. He will be laid to rest, with military honors, in Brunswick, Ga.
Visitation will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Edo Miller & Sons Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11 at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at Chapel Park Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsos.com.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, May 9, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on May 9, 2019