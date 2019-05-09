Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
6:30 PM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Chapel Park Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Elidge Griner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elidge Eldon Griner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elidge Eldon Griner Obituary
Elidge Griner

Elidge Eldon Griner, CSM (Ret.) of Georgetown, Ga., passed away Tuesday, May 7 in Dothan, Ala.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Doris; daughter, Carmen Long (Wayne); son, Dywane Griner (Amy); and grandchildren, Clay Long (Brittany), Rose Long, Morgan Edwards (Mark), Ben Griner, Sam Griner (Elysia) and Emily Griner.

A member of Georgetown Baptist Church, Eldon was a devoted family man who spent his life serving his country. He will be laid to rest, with military honors, in Brunswick, Ga.

Visitation will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Edo Miller & Sons Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11 at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at Chapel Park Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsos.com.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, May 9, 2019

logo

Published in The Brunswick News on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
Download Now