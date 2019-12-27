|
|
Elijah Foreman Jr.
Elijah Foreman Jr. was born April 15, 1956, to the late Elijah Foreman Sr. and Bennie Harris-Foreman in Brunswick, Ga. Elijah was educated in the public schools of Glynn County, and graduated from Brunswick High School. His hobbies included racing, bike riding, boating and fishing. He was mostly known to be a workaholic. Elijah was a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Carl Brown. He was a veteran of the United States Army where he served for four years, and was a former employee of the City of Brunswick and Georgia Pacific (Koch).
On Dec. 21, 2019, God saw that Elijah had grown weary of this world with all of its worry and pains and called him home to be with the Lord. He was preceded in death by both parents; a daughter, Yvonne Foreman; and a brother, Willie Lee Spaulding.
He leaves to morn his passing, a loving wife of 26 years, Evangelist Judith Ann Foreman, Brunswick, Ga.; a daughter, Chaka Foreman (Eltraman Smith), Atlanta, Ga.; two sons, Travis Ladell Walker (Vicky), Harvest, Ala., and Rodriquez Hamilton Sr. (Deborah), Baconton, Ga.; and one that he raised as his own son, Rodriquez Hamilton Jr.; two brothers, Johnny Foreman (Naomi), Brunswick, Ga., and Donald Harris, Brunswick, Ga.; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Herbert and Lottie Hamilton of Woodbine, Ga.; three sisters-in-law, Alice Mack (Pastor Terry) and Terrie Hamilton, both of Woodbine, Ga.; Lottie Lewis (Michael), Augusta, Ga.; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss him dearly.
The funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Philadelphia Overcomers Church, 3701 Darien Highway, in Brunswick, with interment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.
The Brunswick News, December 27, 2019
