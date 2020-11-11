1/
Elisabeth Klara Andersson Leopold
1926 - 2020
Elisabeth Leopold

Elisabeth Klara Andersson Leopold, died Oct. 30, 2020, at Marsh's Edge, on St. Simons Island, at the age of 94.

Elisabeth Andersson was born on June 28, 1926, in Sala, Sweden, growing up at the family dairy in rural Sweden. In 1945, Elisabeth married Bengt Leopold, a student working toward his doctorate. With their two children, the Leopolds emigrated to North America in 1952, finally settling in Syracuse, N.Y. A third child was born in Syracuse.

While in Syracuse, Elisabeth was involved in the local theater company, performing leading roles in plays by Anton Chekhov and Henrik Ibsen. She also developed an interest in the visual arts and began a long career in painting.

Elisabeth Leopold was a gifted artist, with a focus on painting abstracts. Over the course of her career, Elisabeth had many one-woman shows in New York State, as well as one in her native Sweden.

The couple moved to St. Simons Island in 1987. On St. Simons, Elisabeth's paintings were exhibited at The Left Bank Gallery, and also at the Cloister on Sea Island. Much of her work can still be seen locally. Bold and dramatic colors are the hallmark of her work.

Elisabeth also loved bridge, which she began playing while still in Sweden, continuing to play for 60 years. Another lifelong passion was golf, winning several trophies. Elisabeth and Bengt were members of Sea Island Golf Club.

Bengt Leopold died at Marsh's Edge on the last day of 2016.

Elisabeth is survived by her three children, Magnus, Annika and David; their spouses, Wilson and Yogita; and two grandchildren, Roshni and Tristan.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, November 11, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 11, 2020.
