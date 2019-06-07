|
|
|
Elizabeth Bacon
Elizabeth Ann Bacon died June 2 at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Zion Rock Baptist Church, 3200 Gordon St., with interment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from noon to 5 p.m. today at Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany St.
The procession will leave from 3218 Johnston St.
Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, June 7, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on June 7, 2019
Read More