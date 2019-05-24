Elizabeth Seckinger



Elizabeth Anne "Betty" Snyder Seckinger, 82, formerly of Brunswick, Ga., passed away at her home in Augusta, Ga., on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.



She was the wife of the late Malcolm E. Seckinger, and she was the oldest child of the late Robert Edgar Snyder, Bradenton, Fla., and the late Merle Elizabeth Rogers Snyder Morris, Statesboro, Ga. She was born on Nov. 5, 1936.



She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Anne "Bunny" Seckinger Garcia (John), Augusta, Ga.; her son, Malcolm "Scott" Seckinger (Ashlyn), St. Marys, Ga.; grandchildren, Todd Garcia, New York, N.Y., Patrick Garcia, Atlanta, Ga., and Sara Seckinger, St. Simons, Island, Ga.; her brother, Bob Snyder (Amelia), Statesboro, Ga.; and two nieces.



She was born in Bradenton, Fla., and grew up in Savannah and Brooklet, Ga., where she graduated from SE Bulloch High School in 1954. She graduated from the University of Georgia in 1958, where she was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority. She married Malcolm in 1958, and they lived in Brunswick/St. Simons Island, Ga., until his passing in 2013. She moved to Augusta, Ga. in 2016.



Mrs. Seckinger taught school in the Glynn County School System from 1959 until 1970, when she left teaching to be a homemaker and mother.



She was active in the community being a member of St. James Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday School and was active on several committees. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, College Hill Chapter; Colonial Dames, Reverend Pierre Robert Chapter; Brunswick Junior Woman's Club; Partners in Education Mentor for Glynn County Schools; and a Cub Scout Den Mother.



Most of all, she loved and lived for her family and friends. She was an extremely loyal friend, who loved traveling the world with her husband and friends. She LOVED her Bridge Club Group, who met monthly but never played a hand of cards. The club enjoyed eating, laughing, and socializing. She was a gifted seamstress, knitter, cook and needlepointer.



Visitation will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at St. James Lutheran Church, in Brunswick, Ga., followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. James Lutheran Church in Brunswick or the .



The Brunswick News, May 22, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on May 24, 2019