|
|
Elizabeth Carroll
Elizabeth B. "Betty" Carroll, 96, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 18, 2019.
Betty was born on July 20, 1923 in Parkton, Md., to the late John Franklin Beatty and Christine Schott Beatty. She graduated from Towson College with a teaching degree, and taught school in Pasadena, Md., and Salisbury, Md. In September of 1945, she married Charles J. Carroll, and together they raised three children. The Carrolls resided in Anne Arundel County, Md., New Orleans, La., and settled in Brunswick in 1983.
Betty's early years were spent in Baltimore County, Md., and she enjoyed sharing her father's newspaper route and all things revolving around country life. In her later years, Betty became an avid seamstress and knitter, and developed a passion for quilting. She cherished her time spent with family and most recently, her time spent with friends at the Roosevelt Harris Senior Center.
Betty is predeceased by her parents, siblings and husband of 65 years, Captain Charles J. Carroll.
She is survived by her son, Charles Carroll (Martha) of Melbourne, Fla., and her daughters, Sharon Duryee (Laird) and Nan Gorden (Clifton), both of Brunswick; grandchildren, Sean Carroll (Nikki) of Shelton, Wash., Jason Carroll (Jeannette) of Palm Bay, Fla., Christina Jackson (Rob) of Jacksonville, Fla., Justin Napfel of Daly City, Calif., and Zachary Napfel (Hayley) of Brunswick, Ga.; a great-grandson, Liam Carroll of Palm Bay, Fla.; along with several nieces and nephews.
A gathering for family and friends will be held from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home, U.S. Highway 17, in Brunswick, Ga.
The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all the medical staff at Southeast Georgia Health System, especially the nursing care staff on the fifth floor of the Brunswick Glynn Tower, for their loving care and compassion.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 22, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News from Aug. 24 to Aug. 27, 2019