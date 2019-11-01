|
Elizabeth Harris
Elizabeth Bryant Harris died Oct. 28 at her residence. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1221 Egmont Street, with interment in Greenwood Cemetery. Public viewing will be Friday 2 to 5 p.m. at the Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany Street. The procession will leave from 1011 Stonewall Street.
Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The Brunswick News, November 1, 2019
