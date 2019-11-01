Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brunswick Funeral Home Inc
2700 Albany
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 264-1725
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Bryant Harris

Send Flowers
Elizabeth Bryant Harris Obituary
Elizabeth Harris

Elizabeth Bryant Harris died Oct. 28 at her residence. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1221 Egmont Street, with interment in Greenwood Cemetery. Public viewing will be Friday 2 to 5 p.m. at the Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany Street. The procession will leave from 1011 Stonewall Street.

Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

www.brunswickfh.com

The Brunswick News, November 1, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -