Elizabeth Rowell
Early Friday morning July 26, our Mother, Elizabeth Christine Rowell, peacefully entered through Heaven's gates. She passed at Shepherd Living at Savannah Quarters surrounded by her three surviving children, as well as a son-in-law, Billy, a daughter-in-law, Susan, a grandchild, Goldie and a loving friend, Susanne.
We held her hands, repeatedly telling her how much we loved her, admired her and thanked her for being an extraordinary person and role model. For 58 years she was also a loving and supporting wife to William Marvin Rowell, who went to be with our Lord in the fall of 2003.
Mom and Dad met in middle school; their romantic fate forever sealed. Their love was so strong, only the magnitude of a world war could keep them apart. Mom held down the fort stateside, working as a real life "Rosie the Riveter" while duty called Dad to his service in the European Theatre where ultimately, he was awarded the Bronze Star for his service during the London blitz and the liberation of Paris. She also worked at Redstone Arsenal near Huntsville, Alabama, home of NASA?s martial space flight center headed by German rocket scientist, Wernher von Braun, the founding father of NASA.
Mom was working as a secretary in D.C. when she received word that her sweetheart was en route back to their West Virginian home. But as all military officers received seating preference, she was repeatedly told all flights out were full. There was no way she?d be going home anytime soon. It was only when one selfless officer overhearing Mom's pleas, most graciously said to her, "Here take my seat, go home to your Sweetie!" Thank you, sir. Mom made it in time to meet Dad at home!
Our mother was the third of four children. She was born in 1925 on a spring day in New Sharon, Alabama, to John and Mattie Cooper. She is preceded in death by her brothers John and Gary and survived by her sister, Beatrice Robertson of Warner Robins.
Mom, who was known to many family members as "Teenie" and many former co-workers as "Chris," leaves behind a legacy of her children: David (Susan), Tina and Gina (Billy); preceded in death by Suzanne. She will be missed by her grandchildren: David, Dustin and Goldie; great-grandchildren: Katelynn, Kyndal, Oliver and Harper.
They say the kitchen is the heart of a home, and Mom was definitely the heart of our kitchen. The quintessential Southern cook, her Sunday dinners were legendary. No one ever pushed back their chair and still felt hungry. Mom was also famous for her fruitcakes. She would start making them in September in order to meet her Christmastime demand. One year topped out at 130 fruitcakes. She most looked forward to her annual role as hostess of the church Christmas parties where she served her fruitcakes and homemade eggnog.
Mom never liked to be idle. As if her role as wife, mom-of-four homemaker and businesswoman weren?t enough, she was also an expert seamstress. The whir of Mom?s sewing machine was our comforting white noise. Mom is a retiree of Brunswick Pulp and Paper, where she worked for many years as Benefits Manager.
Mother loved our Lord to the core. Both she and Dad were founding members of the Northside Baptist Church, and between the two of them served on practically every single church committee. Mom was also a Sunday School teacher for 30 years, founded and taught Children?s Church, as well as cooked and fed the congregation on Wednesday nights.
Mom left us rich in our moral and spiritual compass. A warm and altruistic model to follow. She was kind to everyone. She was always ready to give assistance, and always with a quick, warm smile and optimistic outlook.
As time passes, we will appreciate these things even more than we do now. We are so happy to have been her children Now, we are bereft of her lovely face. Until we see you again Mom, you are alive in our memories.
Your Children.
The family will have a private service Sunday afternoon.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 138 Canal St., Pooler, GA, 31322.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, July 29, 2019
