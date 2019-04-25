Elizabeth Homans



Elizabeth "Libby" Steverson Homans, 75, of Brunswick, Ga., passed peacefully Monday morning, after a short illness. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Jerry Homans; her loving son, Jeffrey Homans of Brunswick; her precious granddaughter, Elizabeth Rose; and sisters, Laverne Polk of Hoboken and Dr. Sharon Miller of Roanoke, Ala. She had many wonderful friends, neighbors, and a large family, including numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces.



Libby will be greeted in heaven by her beloved son, Steven Gerald; her brothers, Carl Jesse Steverson and Sidney David Steverson; and her parents, William Jessie Steverson and Annie Mozell Clark, and several brothers and sisters.



She will be missed by her large branching family for whom she was known to keep everyone together, informed and bound by love and family heritage. Her family had a rich and colorful history that she held dear, and lifelong friendships that she valued and nurtured, especially her friendship with Gracie Groover, her best friend since first grade.



Elizabeth graduated from Wayne County High School and Brunswick Junior College. She was a dedicated secretary who enjoyed her work at Brunswick Pulp and Paper, Georgia DNR and Ballard Elementary School. Her attention to detail was unmatched.



A thankful family will benefit from the elaborate recipe collection she has transcribed by hand. If you enjoyed a meal with her and mentioned a favorite dish, you would receive a kind note, with the handwritten recipe tucked inside, as she was a master at the lost art of correspondence. Elizabeth had a passion for quilting and gardening. She always made quilts for new babies in the family. She was a thoughtful and devoted wife, mother, and proud grandmother, sister, and aunt who lived her life with strong Christian values.



To all who knew her, Elizabeth was a warm and generous woman, overflowing with compassion for others. Her first question was always, "How are you doing?" and she would listen with empathy and caring. Her sweet smile and famous home cooking will be missed by everyone, but her kindness, faith and love will remain in the hearts of every person who was lucky enough to know her.



The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Chapman Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Stanley Steverson officiating. Burial will follow at Palmetto Cemetery.



A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Chapman Funeral Chapel.



Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, April 25, 2019