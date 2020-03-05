|
|
Betty Crowther
Elizabeth "Betty" Hufnagel Crowther, 92, of St. Simons Island, Ga., died on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Betty was born Dec. 3, 1927, in Chicago, Ill., to John and Kathleen Scully. She lived her 92 years with passion and energy demonstrated through her love for sports (tennis, golf and her beloved Louisville Cardinals), music (playing piano, singing in the Louisville Chorus and St. William Choir), the outdoors (gardening, birds, beach) and travel. Betty was very proud of her Irish roots. Her Catholic faith was important to her and she lived it every day through worship, word and deed.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, George H. Hufnagel and Walter Crowther; her parents; her brother, Jack Scully; grandson, John Hufnagel; and daughter-in-law, Marcia Davis.
She is survived by her children, Karen Hufnagel, Sheila Hufnagel (Tad Bechtel) and Alan (Michele) Hufnagel; her stepchildren, Brad (Chris) Crowther and Ann Crowther; a brother Niall (Pegi) Scully; grandchildren, Keith (Deirdre) Fleming, Jon (Jamie) Crowther, Drs. Robert (Sophia) Hufnagel, Julie (Van) Covington, Stephen (Josie) Hufnagel, David (Rachel) Hufnagel, Patrick Hufnagel, Brendan Hufnagel and Kevin Hufnagel; and 12 great-grandchildren Emma Fleming, Neil Fleming, Lilian Hufnagel, Dorothy Hufnagel, Margaret Hufnagel, Elise Covington, Amy Covington, Thomas Hufnagel, Clark Hufnagel, Eva Hufnagel, Quinn Hufnagel and Olivia Crowther; numerous nieces and nephews and her Irish cousins.
A memorial Mass and internment will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at St. William Catholic Church. Immediately following, a wake honoring a life well-lived will be held in the St. William Parish Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to P.E.O. to support education opportunities for women. Checks should be made out to Chapter BH, P.E.O., and sent to P.E.O. Treasurer, 119 Shipmaster Drive, Brunswick, GA 31523.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, March 5, 2020
