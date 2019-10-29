|
Bettye Jolley
Elizabeth "Bettye" Jolley was born Nov. 28, 1925, in Atlanta, Ga., to Mary Flowers Fitts and Dr. John Baker Fitts. She attended the Lovett School and graduated from Washington Seminary. She went on to Ogontz School for Young Ladies, and the University of Georgia.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, William Neal Irby; and by her second husband, Dr. William Fleming Jolley.
She is survived by her children, Mary Lane Irby, Elizabeth Baker Irby (Ralph Towler), William Neal Irby Jr. (Angie) and John Hampton Irby (Abby); her grandchildren, the Rev. Hampton Neal Irby Williams, Melissa Irby Selby (Scott), William Russell Irby, Quinn Edmonson Irby, Virginia Bradley Irby and Elizabeth Neal Irby; and great-grandson, Baker West Selby.
There will be a private family burial at Arlington Cemetery, in Atlanta. Thereafter, the family will receive friends from 2-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Piedmont Driving Club.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Hospice of the Golden Isles, or a .
The family wishes to express thanks to all the nurses and staff at Marsh's Edge, on St. Simons Island, and gives a special thanks to her friend, Marcia Evans, who gave her such kind, loving care and support during her final years.
In her last weeks, "Miss Betsy" had a lovely comment about her Lord ... "He has walked behind me my whole life and now he is leading me by the hand, and I am at peace."
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, October 29, 2019
