Elizabeth Brown



Elizabeth L. Brown, of Brunswick, died June 7 at Coastal Manor-Liberty Regional Nursing Home, Ludowici, Ga.



She was the pastor of St. Joseph Holiness Church until her health failed. She is preceded in death by her parents, the late Leroy Hodges and Anna Bright; a brother, Booker T. Moon; her late husband, Elder Thomas J. Brown Sr.; and her niece, Elizabeth P. Moon.



Surviving are her children, a daughter, Brenda B. Hamilton, Brunswick, Ga.; two sons, Thomas J. Brown Jr., Bonaire, Ga., and Thaddeus J. Brown (Adi), Pensacola, Fla.; daughter-in-law, Tracy H. Brown, Warner Robins, Ga.; a sister, Josie M. Moon, Brunswick, Ga.; one brother-in-law, Fred Scott, Bronwood, Ga.; a special grandniece, Shantella Milton, Brunswick, Ga.; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and host of nieces, nephews and friends.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the Brunswick Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.



A very special thank you from the family goes out to all the wonderful staff at Coastal Manor Nursing Home and the second floor staff at Liberty Regional Medical Center.



Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, June 10, 2020



