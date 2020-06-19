Elizabeth L. Brown
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Brown

Elizabeth L. Brown, of Brunswick, died June 7 at Coastal Manor-Liberty Regional Nursing Home, Ludowici, Ga.

She was the pastor of St. Joseph Holiness Church until her health failed. She is preceded in death by her parents, the late Leroy Hodges and Anna Bright; a brother, Booker T. Moon; her late husband, Elder Thomas J. Brown Sr.; and her niece, Elizabeth P. Moon.

Surviving are her children, a daughter, Brenda B. Hamilton, Brunswick, Ga.; two sons, Thomas J. Brown Jr., Bonaire, Ga., and Thaddeus J. Brown (Adi), Pensacola, Fla.; daughter-in-law, Tracy H. Brown, Warner Robins, Ga.; a sister, Josie M. Moon, Brunswick, Ga.; one brother-in-law, Fred Scott, Bronwood, Ga.; a special grandniece, Shantella Milton, Brunswick, Ga.; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and host of nieces, nephews and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the Brunswick Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.

A very special thank you from the family goes out to all the wonderful staff at Coastal Manor Nursing Home and the second floor staff at Liberty Regional Medical Center.

Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, June 10, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brunswick Funeral Home Inc
2700 Albany St
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 264-1725
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved