|
|
Elizabeth Roberts
It is with great sadness that the family of Elizabeth Scott Roberts announces her passing on March 6, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer, at the age of 68 years.
She was the daughter of Philip and Jane Scott of Atlanta, Ga., and is survived by her husband of 48 years, Steve; her four children, Whitfield Roberts of Inlet Beach, Fla., Nathan Roberts of Rome, Ga., Lauren Roberts Carter of Orlando, Fla., and Suzanne Roberts Chafin of Marietta, Ga. She is also survived by her sister, Diane Scott Flanagan of Minneapolis, Minn.; and is preceded in death by her parents and her older sister, Cindy Scott Flanagan. Her legacy lives on in the lives of her 10 grandchildren and a dozen nieces and nephews, in whom she found immeasurable joy.
Elizabeth was born on April 12, 1951, in Atlanta, Ga., and graduated from St. Pius Xavier in 1969. She met her husband while vacationing on Jekyll Island in 1968, during his leave from him deployment during the Vietnam War. They wrote letters for the duration of his enlistment, and married, shortly after his return, on May 15, 1971. Although in school herself, at Dekalb College, she soon found her truest calling as a mother with the birth of their first son in 1973, and she devoted herself to raising her children until the youngest left for college.
That's not to say that she did not pursue other interests, and Elizabeth never lost her passion for design, which she studied in college, as well as becoming a Master Gardner. She worked part-time, and then full-time, as a design consultant. Creating beauty, often where little could be found, was also one of her greatest joys. She loved to find treasures among trinkets and diamonds in the rough, and always knew someone or someplace where these could find new life.
Of all her interests and pursuits, her life was best defined by her faith. Elizabeth devoted herself to prayer and her spiritual life as well, and will be remembered by those who knew her as someone eager to intervene on their behalf to her Heavenly Father frequently and faithfully, even up to her final days.
A celebration of life service for Elizabeth Scott Roberts will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14 at First Baptist Church of St. Simons Island.
Our family would love to welcome anyone who was blessed by having known her to join us in celebrating her life.
A reception for family will be immediately following the service.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, March 11, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Mar. 12, 2020