Elizabeth Stettinius Young
1931 - 2020
Elizabeth Young

Elizabeth Stettinius Young, of St. Simons Island, Ga., passed away Monday, Aug. 3. Betty was the wife of John D. Young, who predeceased her in 1999.

Born May 7, 1931, in Baltimore, Md., and raised in Towson, Md., she was the daughter of William Carrington Stettinius and Achsah Petre Stettinius. Betty was an active golfer, which she enjoyed at the Kittansett and Sea Island clubs. She was a skilled needleworker. In 1990 Betty and John moved to St. Simons Island, Ga. Betty was involved with Christ Church, Frederica, most notably as a docent, and with the Cassina Garden Club.

She is survived by her loving children, Carol Whitney Cudahy, Anita Whitney and George Hayward Whitney III; five grandchildren, Nathaniel and William Cudahy, George and Elizabeth Whitney, and Nicolas Alvarez, who knew her as Monnie.

A private family service and celebration of life will be held at future dates.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Betty's memory to Christ Church Frederica, or the Cassina Garden Club, P.O. Box 20191, St. Simons Island, GA 31522.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, August 7, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 7, 2020.
